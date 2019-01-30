Man police say was caught on video punching two women turns himself in

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man who they say was caught on video punching two women in downtown Los Angeles.
Police identified the man as Arka Sangbarani Oroojian, 30, of Sylmar. He was booked on assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody with bail set at $90,000.
The Tuesday arrest comes just a day after the Police Department released a 13-second video showing the Saturday assault near 6th and Spring streets. In the video, a bearded man is seen swinging his fists at the women, who are knocked to the ground. The large man is then seen running away as a man is heard yelling, “Get him, get him!”
Oroojian is 6-foot-3 and weighs 270 pounds, police said.
LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said the man began punching the women following a dispute he had with a hot dog vendor. One of the women told him to grab his food and go before he struck her.
A friend of the woman tried to confront the suspect before she was punched.
Aguilar said none of the bystanders notified police about the assault.
At least one man recorded the incident and shared the video with the women, who reported the crime the following day after they were treated at a hospital. Both suffered concussions and one had a broken finger.
After the video went viral on social media, police said the man turned himself in about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at LAPD’s Central Division.
9:30 a.m.: This article was updated with additional information from police.
This article was originally published at 9:00 a.m.