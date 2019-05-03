Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Port Hueneme

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday evening 23 miles from Port Hueneme, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:11 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 27 miles from Oxnard, 31 miles from Camarillo and 32 miles from Ventura.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
