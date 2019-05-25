Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes north of Santa Rosa, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday evening seven miles from Cobb, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 9:58 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Healdsburg, 15 miles from Clearlake, 19 miles from Windsor, 27 miles from Santa Rosa and 75 miles from Sacramento.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
