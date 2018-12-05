Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 quake strikes near Valley Wells, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday in the Mojave Desert, 15 miles from Valley Wells, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:40 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 34 miles from Ridgecrest, 57 miles from Barstow, and 59 miles from Barstow Heights.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
