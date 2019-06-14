Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Fontana, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday evening one mile from Glen Avon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:16 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from Jurupa Valley, four miles from Pedley and five miles from Fontana.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
