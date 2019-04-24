Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes off coast near Capetown, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning 17 miles off the coast near Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:47 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 11.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 31 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 40 miles from Eureka, Calif., and 46 miles from Bayside, Calif.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
