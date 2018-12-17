Advertisement

Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Mono Mills

By Quakebot
Dec 17, 2018 | 4:20 AM
A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of Monday morning's quake near Mono Mills, Calif. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Monday morning 12 miles from Mono Mills, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:26 a.m. PST at a depth of 5.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 85 miles from South Lake Tahoe.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

