Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Avalon, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 28 miles from Avalon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:25 a.m. PDT at a depth of 0 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 55 miles from San Pedro and and Newport Beach.
In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
