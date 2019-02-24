Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Capetown, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon 28 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:54 p.m. Pacific time.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 40 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 46 miles from Eureka, Calif., and 52 miles from Bayside, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
