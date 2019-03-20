Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes north of Ridgecrest, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning north of Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:06 a.m. PDT at a depth of zero miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was nine miles from Junction Ranch, Calif., 30 miles from Ridgecrest, 67 miles from California City, Calif., and 74 miles from Porterville, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
