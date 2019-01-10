Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Petrolia, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 11 miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 4:05 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 12.4 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 27 miles from Fortuna, 38 miles from Eureka and 43 miles from Bayside, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.