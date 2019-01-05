Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Azure Vista, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon 50 miles from Azure Vista, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 16.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 52 miles from La Jolla, 54 miles from Coronado, Calif., and 56 miles from San Diego.
In the last 10 days, there had been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.