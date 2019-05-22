Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Darwin, Calif.

A shallow magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported Tuesday night 11 miles from Darwin, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:53 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 34 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., 70 miles from California City and 75 miles from Porterville.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.