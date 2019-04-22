Advertisement

Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Fig Orchard, Calif.

By Quakebot
Apr 22, 2019 | 4:10 AM
A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of Monday morning's quake near Fig Orchard, Calif. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported Monday morning six miles from Fig Orchard, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:12 a.m. PDT at a depth of 1.9 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 18 miles from Tehachapi, 20 miles from Arvin and 22 miles from Lamont.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm.

