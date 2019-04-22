Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Fig Orchard, Calif.

A shallow magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported Monday morning six miles from Fig Orchard, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:12 a.m. PDT at a depth of 1.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 18 miles from Tehachapi, 20 miles from Arvin and 22 miles from Lamont.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm.
