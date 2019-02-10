Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Valle Vista, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Sunday morning four miles from Valle Vista, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:12 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 9.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was six miles from East Hemet, Calif., eight miles from Hemet, Calif., and nine miles from San Jacinto, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
