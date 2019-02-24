Advertisement

Earthquake: 4.0 quake strikes near Capetown, Calif.

By Quakebot
Feb 24, 2019 | 1:20 PM
A map showing the location of the epicenter of Sunday afternoon's quake near Capetown, Calif. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon 35 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 47 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 53 miles from Eureka, Calif., and 59 miles from Bayside, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

