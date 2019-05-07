L.A. school board to vote on exempting garages from education tax

School district officials are scheduled to vote Tuesday on an issue ever near to the hearts, wallets and annoyance levels of Los Angeles residents: real estate and parking.
The vote is over whether to exempt enclosed parking areas from a proposed property tax that would be based on the “improvements” on a parcel of land. The issue — and disagreement over the definition of “improvements” — has the potential to endanger support for the tax at the ballot box on June 4.
Measure EE would allow the Los Angeles Unified School District to tax structures on properties annually at a rate of 16 cents per square foot for 12 years. It will require approval from two-thirds of voters to become law. Seniors and many low-income property owners would be exempted.
But some of the measure’s language about the reach of the tax was ambiguous, the county assessor’s office told the district. In response, L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner in March asked county election officials to change the ballot language. The revised language appeared to make enclosed parking areas subject to the tax.
When opponents of the measure found out last week, they said that the revisions were illegal, because the changes were made without school board approval and without the opportunity for public scrutiny and input.
District officials denied any impropriety but faced an outcry from opponents of the tax. The No on EE campaign was already using the altered ballot wording to suggest that district officials were incompetent, duplicitous or both.
Tuesday's proposed resolution would state the board’s intent that Measure EE “shall not be implemented to require, collection of the $0.16 per square foot levy on improvements used for parking, whether residential or non-residential.”
The board’s pending action is not enough to satisfy critics.
Because the board’s resolution “won't actually amend Measure EE, it's not worth the paper on which it is written,” said Tracy Hernandez, founding chief executive of BizFed, which represents a broad spectrum of local business groups. “This school board or another school board could change its mind again next week, next month, or next year. Why should the taxpayers trust this board?”
Hernandez also serves as spokesperson for the campaign against the tax.
Supporters of the measure say the money is needed to reduce classroom overcrowding and support vital services to students.