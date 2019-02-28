L.A. school board approves parcel tax for June ballot

The Los Angeles Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to place a parcel tax on the June 4 ballot in hopes of capitalizing on a recent teachers’ strike that attracted broad support for local schools.
If approved by voters, the tax is projected to raise about $500 million a year, enough to close all or most of the gap between what the district is spending and the revenue it receives from state and federal sources.
But to sell the tax to voters, the district likely will have to make the case that the money it provides will improve school conditions. An argument that the funds are needed just to maintain the status quo is less likely to be persuasive.
The tax would be a new annual assessment of 16 cents per square foot on property owners’ habitable indoor space. There would be exemptions for senior citizens and those relying on disability payments to get by.
The parcel tax would stay in place for 12 years. It is typical for parcel taxes to have a termination date.
The idea came together quickly after results were compiled from a poll commissioned by L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner in the wake of the January walkout by members of United Teachers Los Angeles, which lasted over six school days. The poll showed growth in support for increased funding of public education.
But pollsters also warned that the strike effect could fade, which prompted officials to get the tax increase on the June ballot rather than wait for November or even next year. The sooner the money could be approved, officials said, the sooner it could flow to the schools.
A parcel tax requires the approval of two-thirds of those casting ballots. The ballot measure will go before all residents who live within the boundaries of the Los Angeles Unified School District.