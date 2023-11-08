A bag of human body parts discovered in commercial district of Encino

A bag containing human remains was found in Encino early this morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of human remains found in a plastic bag at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a Police Department spokesperson.

The bag was found at Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue — a commercial neighborhood that includes two banks, a hair salon and a family-style restaurant. It appears the bag was located near a dumpster in the rear parking lot of a commercial building, according to video of the scene shot by KTLA.

LAPD officials provided no further details on the victim, except to say the investigation in ongoing and no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.

