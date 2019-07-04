Rolling gun battle through Compton, Inglewood leaves one dead, deputy injured

Deputies then pursued the SUV into Inglewood, and during the chase, a passenger in the vehicle fired several shots at a helicopter tracking the pursuit, “possibly striking the helicopter,” the department said. The SUV had “aftermarket” armor and bullet-proof windows, according to reports of a press briefing early Thursday by a sheriff’s supervisor. Bullets also shattered the windshield of a patrol car, and a deputy suffered minor graze wounds to his arm and shoulder, according to the Sheriff’s Department.