Helicopter crashes on Catalina Island, killing 1

A downed helicopter was found at the northwest end of Catalina Island on Tuesday after a search, and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed one fatality in the crash.
Paramedics were scouring the scene.
A search was launched earlier in the day after a pilot was reported missing. U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles said the pilot took flight yesterday, and the aircraft’s home port is in Torrance.
Officials did not immediately have details on the chopper’s intended destination.
This article will be updated.