Man turns himself in for the 2014 death of an acquaintance, police say

Nearly five years after a man was found dead two days before Christmas, a man turned himself in for the crime, police in Hollister, Calif., say.
The Hollister Police Department announced the arrest of Christopher Larios on Thursday, following interviews that it said provided enough information to tie him to the December 2014 slaying of Raul De La Rosa.
Hollister police Public Information Officer Bo Leland said De La Rosa and Larios were acquaintances. He could not detail the reasoning for Larios’ admission of guilt but said he had entered the lobby of the Police Department on Sunday night and voluntarily made a statement.
Police and the Hollister Fire Department responded to a medical aid call in the early hours of Dec. 23, 2014, and discovered De La Rosa unresponsive outside a residence, where he was declared dead.
Larios was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $1.05 million.
De La Rosa’s family was notified before the police announcement. The investigation had remained open since 2014.