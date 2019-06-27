L.A. leaders say Trump proposal would boot thousands of immigrants from public housing

Calling the plan “torture” and “state-sponsored terrorism,” Los Angeles City Council members on Wednesday blasted a proposed rule that would deny federal housing aid to households that include anyone living in the country illegally, even when other members are eligible for such aid as lawful residents or U.S. citizens.
Immigrants lacking lawful status are ineligible for federal housing subsidies. But current rules under the Department of Housing and Urban Development allow for subsidized rent to be prorated to cover only eligible residents, such as minors who are U.S. citizens.
The change could affect 25,000 households and put as many as 55,000 children who are legal U.S. citizens or residents at risk of eviction, an internal agency analysis found.
Councilman David Ryu described the rule as “breathtaking in its cruelty.”
“This would force immigrant families to choose between staying together or staying in their home,” he said. “Let’s be very clear: This is not housing policy — this is family separation policy.”
HUD Secretary Ben Carson has said that the rule is not “mean-hearted” but logical and that it’s only fair to take care of legal residents first.
“There is an affordable-housing crisis in this country, and we need to make certain our scarce public resources help those who are legally entitled to it,” he said in a statement.
L.A. leaders said that the change could lead to the evictions of 11,000 people in a city already grappling with surging rates of homelessness. They urged residents to submit comments to HUD by the July 9 deadline.
Council President Herb Wesson called the proposal “torture.”
Councilman Mike Bonin echoed Wesson and added the words “stupid” and “counterproductive.”
“Whether the Trump administration is saying they are going to do raids on a given weekend or whether they’re saying they’re not, they are deliberately trying to scare people,” said Bonin, who represents parts of L.A.’s Westside. “It is nothing short of state-sponsored terrorism.”
A HUD spokesperson said that only 1 in 4 qualified households nationwide currently receive housing assistance and that people spend an average of more than two years on a waitlist. In L.A., the average wait time is more than four years. Leticia Lopez, a single mother of four who has lived in the same housing project in Pacoima for the last 18 years, said she and her children are stressed. Her eldest son, 26, suffers from schizophrenia, and she cares for him full time.
“I’m really worried about this proposal,” the 49-year-old said. “I have little income and barely make enough to pay my bills. If they kick me out of my home, where will I go?"
Doug Guthrie, president and chief executive of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, had to pause as he teared up while noting that the majority of those who stand to lose their housing are children. Guthrie said that although his agency is charged with implementing HUD rules, he believes this one is “outrageous,” noting that by removing households with prorated subsidies, it would cost hundreds of millions more to continue assisting the same number of households.
“What sort of sense does that make?” he said. “These mixed-status households have played by the rules — they’ve done nothing wrong. There’s not one dollar of federal funding that is supporting an undocumented resident.”