Notorious serial killer Juan Corona, tied to slayings of 25 farmworkers, dies at 85

In the shallow grave, deputies found a man’s body on May 19, 1971. His head had been hacked off, and his body was riddled with stab wounds. The man would later be identified as Kenneth Whitacre, a 40-year-old homeless man. Four days later, at the nearby Sullivan Ranch where Corona housed laborers, investigators unearthed more butchered bodies. Corona was arrested a week later at his home, south of Yuba City. Over the next two weeks, police recovered the bodies of more slain farmworkers from shallow graves along the Feather River near Marysville, north of Sacramento.