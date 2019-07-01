Two killed in separate shootings over the weekend in La Puente

A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in La Puentethat injured two other people, authorities said.
Police responded to the 400 block of Tonopah Avenue at 6:32 p.m. and found one man, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Another man was found nearby with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was hospitalized in critical condition. A third man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his hand and was in stable condition, authorities said.
Police are looking for two men in connection with the shooting. Sheriff’s Department officials said the two were seen in a silver or dark-colored SUV. Investigators don’t yet have motive in the attack, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
The shooting was the second in La Puente over the weekend. On Friday night, a 31-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting near the 100 block of North Winton Avenue.
Investigators haven’t identified a suspect in that incident.
Anyone with information about either shooting can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.