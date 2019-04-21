LAPD officer wounded in South L.A. shooting during traffic stop

A Los Angeles police officer was shot and wounded Saturday night during a traffic stop in South Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 52nd Street and Long Beach Avenue.
According to LAPD tweets, the vehicle stop was around 9:10 p.m. Two occupants of the vehicle got out and ran.
“There was a brief foot pursuit. During that foot pursuit, there was an officer involved shooting,” LAPD Lt. Meghan Aguilar told KTLA. “One suspect was struck by gunfire. Unfortunately, we also had an officer struck by gunfire.”
The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital. The other suspect, considered armed and dangerous, is at large. Police said a firearm was found at the scene.
As a result, the LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert, and authorities said they were swarming the area looking for other suspects.