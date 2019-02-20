Driver killed on 5 Freeway transition road in Santa Clarita when car slams into big rig

The driver of a car that slammed into the back of a big rig and ended up lodged underneath the truck died Tuesday on a transition road of the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita, authorities said.
The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the truck lane transition roadway from the northbound 5 to the northbound 14 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Paramedics pronounced the driver of a Mercedes-Benz dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Information about the motorist’s gender or identity was not immediately available.
The freeway transition road was closed while an investigation was conducted, causing traffic to be backed up for miles.