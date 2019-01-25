Jumper closes northbound lanes of 5 Freeway in Anaheim during rush hour

A man died Thursday when he jumped off a freeway overpass in Anaheim and into the roadway during rush hour, backing up traffic as authorities worked to reroute commuters.
Officers called to the scene found the man on the 5 Freeway shortly before 6 p.m. He had been struck by a car, California Highway Patrol Officer Garry Goldenberg said. Authorities closed all northbound lanes near Magnolia Avenue.
About the same time, Anaheim police were responding to a report of a pedestrian acting strangely in the same area, Goldenberg said.
“We don’t know if it’s the same guy,” he said. “It would make sense, the time frame is the same.”
Goldenberg advised commuters to use alternative routes. It’s unclear when authorities will reopen the freeway.
“It could be a while,” he said.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.