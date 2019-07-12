Soccer star Allie Long’s L.A. hotel room is burglarized

Hours after U.S. women’s soccer star Allie Long was presented with a symbolic key to New York City, someone stole it from her hotel room in Los Angeles, police said.
Long, in town for the ESPY Awards, was staying at the Ritz-Carlton on Olympic Boulevard.
Someone entered her room between 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday and took the key, along with cash and a wedding ring, police said. Long was attending the awards ceremony, and the door was unlocked, according to investigators.
There was no word on a suspect, and no arrests had been made as of Thursday night.
Long, together with her teammates, received the key to New York following a parade to celebrate the team’s record fourth Women’s World Cup title. At the ESPYs, they won the award for best team.
The midfielder joined the U.S. women’s national team in 2014.