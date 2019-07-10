World Cup champs are honored with a ticker tape parade in New York

Members of the U.S. women's soccer team are waving from floats as fans cheer and wave back during a World Cup victory parade Wednesday in New York's Canyon of Heroes.Fifteen-year-old Lily Buccholz, of Sumner, Iowa, stood by the parade route Wednesday with her family while dressed in red, white and blue.
Lily plays soccer on a club team and says, “Hopefully one day I'll play professional.”
Construction workers sounded air horns above the crowds chanting, “USA! USA!”
Co-captain Megan Rapinoe danced and swigged Champagne from aboard a float headed to City Hall.
It was four years ago to the day that crowds tossed heaps of confetti to celebrate the team and its 2015 title. Now, it's the women of 2019's turn.
The repeat champs beat the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to win the 2019 Women's World Cup, inspiring another ticker tape parade in lower Manhattan that will bring soccer fans together to rejoice in the historic win.
The parade began at 9:30 a.m. and moved up Broadway in lower Manhattan. The route has long hosted ticker tape parades for world leaders, veterans and hometown sports stars.
Aly Hoover, 12, of Glen Ridge, N.J., stood on the sidelines with a poster of the face of Alex Morgan, one of the team's stars. If she sees Morgan in the parade, she said, “I'm gonna scream my head off and try to get a hug.”
“I just want to be like them,” she added.
Garret Prather brought his newborn son “to celebrate how the American women made us proud on and off the field.”
The Department of Sanitation said it has assigned an army of 350 workers to parade cleanup, with trucks, backpack blowers and brooms at their disposal.