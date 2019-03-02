Anaheim police investigating fatal shooting of woman whose body was found in an alley

Anaheim police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in an alley in a residential neighborhood early Saturday, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 900 block of E. Broadway about 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots, police said in a statement.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, believed to be in her 30s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.