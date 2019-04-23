Man charged in brutal ax attack of 7-Eleven customer pleads no contest

A homeless man who attacked a customer with a double-edged hatchet after he offered to buy the transient’s food at a convenience store in 2017 pleaded no contest Monday to attempted voluntary manslaughter.
Kisu Brown, 43, also admitted to inflicting great bodily injury on the victim during the commission of the crime and using an ax as a deadly and dangerous weapon, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors.
A part of the victim’s skull was crushed, and his hand was severely cut.
The altercation occurred on Sept. 2, 2017, after Brown was confronted by a clerk at a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood for shoplifting. Another shopper saw that Brown was trying to steal food and offered to pay for the items, police said at the time.
Brown became upset and refused the offer. A brief struggle ensued between the pair in the store, located in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, before Brown left.
The man walked out behind Brown and seconds later, Brown pulled out a small, double bit hatchet that had been concealed in his clothing and struck the man, knocking him to the ground, police said.
Authorities said Brown hit the man in the head with the hatchet several times before fleeing north on Hayworth Avenue. Dramatic surveillance footage captured the attack.
Brown faces more than nine years in state prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 29.