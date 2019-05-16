UC Berkeley student charged with multiple sexual assaults

A 20-year-old UC Berkeley student was charged with multiple felony crimes, including rape, Thursday after authorities said he sexually assaulted two women.
Finn Wolff was charged by the Alameda County district attorney’s office with forcible rape, sexual battery and forcible oral copulation.
Wolff was arrested Tuesday morning by Berkeley police at his home south of campus. Police said the sexual assaults occurred in November 2017 and March of this year, though investigators think there may be additional victims.
Court documents indicate Wolff held down the most recent victim while sexually assaulting her. Police say the woman was bitten multiple times during the attack and at least one bite broke her skin, authorities said in court documents.
While officers were investigating the March assault, another victim came forward to report an attack in November 2017, police said. In that case, Wolff backed the woman into a balcony railing and forcibly kissed her, according to court documents.
After she attempted several times to push Wolff away, he punched her in the eye and ribs and forced her head onto his genitals, police said. The victim “orally copulated Wolff’s penis out of fear,” according to court documents.
Police said Wolff is a student at UC Berkeley and was active in the university’s Greek system. The November 2017 sexual assault occurred at a fraternity in the 2400 block of Warring on the south side of campus, police said. Neither assault occurred on campus, authorities said.
Berkeley investigators are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Wolff or who have additional information to contact their sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5717.