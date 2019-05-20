I-5 crash in East L.A. leaves big rig overturned and closes all northbound lanes

A crash involving several cars and a big rig on the northbound 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles closed all lanes late Sunday, the CHP said.
The crash was reported about 11:20 p.m. near Indiana Street and left the big rig on its side blocking three lanes, according to the accident log. The northbound side would be closed for an unknown duration, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
Concrete debris from the center divider was reported in the southbound lanes, and traffic in three lanes was being held to allow for clearing, Kravig said.
Kravig added that Los Angeles County Fire crews were on the scene. She had no word of injuries.
It was unclear how many vehicles in addition to the big rig were involved.