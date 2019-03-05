Authorities investigating swastikas scrawled in blood near Holocaust museum

Los Angeles police opened an investigation Monday after discovering a “large amount” of blood and two swastikas written in blood in and around a bathroom near Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax area, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Gardner Street about 6:45 a.m., where someone reported the blood in and around a recreation center bathroom.
They also found two swastikas, each about a foot long and wide, scrawled in blood on a concrete bench near the restrooms and a playground, which also sits near the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.
The officers thought someone had been seriously injured and called in the agency’s bloodhounds, which traced the scent for several blocks going south and east. Eventually, they lost the scent.
Police took a hate incident report and are working to find or identify a victim.