Whittier man charged with murder after body of girlfriend found wrapped in plastic in his car

The Los Angeles district attorney’s office has charged a Whittier man with murder in connection with the death of his live-in girlfriend, whose body was found wrapped in plastic in his car outside their home this weekend.
Prosecutors said Luis Rey Jimenez-Jimenez, 44, used a wrench to kill Nadia Solís, 41, on Dec. 30.
Her body was discovered wrapped in plastic in the backseat of his car outside their Whittier home Saturday by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducting a welfare check on Solis, authorities said.
Solis’ co-workers became worried when they hadn’t seen her for several days and called the Sheriff’s Department to check on her, Sgt. Gina Eguia said. When deputies knocked on her door, a relative who was babysitting said the woman had left and no one knew where she had gone.
The co-workers canceled their initial call about the woman’s disappearance but called again Saturday when they still hadn’t heard from her, authorities said.
Although not legally married, Jimenez-Jimenez had lived with Solis for 13 years, and they had one child, who is staying with relatives, Eguia said.
A coroner’s investigation found the woman had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to her head.
Jimenez-Jimenez’s arraignment is set for Jan. 17. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison. Bail is scheduled at $2 million.
Times staff writer Alejandra Reyes-Velarde contributed to this report.