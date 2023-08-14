Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic inside home near downtown Los Angeles

A woman’s body was found wrapped in plastic inside a home near downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police got a call Sunday at about 1:13 a.m. of a possible homicide at a residence in the 2200 block of Wall Street, according to LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes.

The woman who made the call said there was some type of gas smell coming from inside a room, Cervantes said. When officers arrived, they found a person wrapped in plastic and called paramedics. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The woman’s identity and age haven’t been released. Police don’t have information about a suspect and are investigating the case as a homicide.