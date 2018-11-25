Border crossing at San Ysidro closed after some migrants push toward port of entry

Access to the Mexican border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry was temporarily closed Sunday amid protests from migrants seeking entry to the United States.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Twitter that both northbound and southbound access at the port of entry was closed along with pedestrian routes.
The move came as hundreds of Central American migrants who have been gathering in Tijuana pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard and rushed toward the border, one of the world’s busiest crossings.
The migrants carried hand-painted American and Honduran flags and chanted: “We are not criminals! We are international workers!”
A small clash occurred late in the morning when migrants tried to run around Mexican federal police, leaving one officer with a cut on his lip.
At one point before noon, Border Patrol authorities fired what appeared to be a shot bang and launched tear gas at a group of people trying to make their way through a fence. Some mothers ran under a train, clutching their crying children.
Shortly after noon, the skirmishes appeared to be calming down. A woman used a bullhorn to spoke through the fence to U.S. Border Patrol agents, trying to convince them to let in migrants.
“We don’t want war, we don’t want killing,” she said across the line. In response, Mexican federal police in riot gear pushed people away from the fence.
More than 4,700 Central Americans have been living crammed together in a Tiijuana sports complex.
State authorities say by the time it is over, as many as 9,000 Central Americans will have arrived in Tijuana with the hope of crossing to the United States.
Many of them are from Honduras, a country beset by violence and poverty, and came with the intention of seeking asylum in the United States.
But under a Trump administration proposal, they may not even have a chance to leave Mexican soil. The policy, if approved, would have asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their claims are reviewed.
12:35 p.m.: This article was updated with more information from the border.
This story originally published at 12:15 p.m.