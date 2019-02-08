10-year-old boy shot in the head by driver on 15 Freeway

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the head as he sat in the back seat of a car in Phelan on Thursday night, authorities said.
The boy was in the back of a BMW that was traveling north on the 15 Freeway south of Hesperia when someone in another car shot at the BMW about 9 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said. One round went through the car’s small rear window, striking the boy in the head.
CHP said the boy remains hospitalized Friday and his injury is serious.
Authorities said there is no immediate information on the shooter or a motive in the attack.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call CHP at (909) 383-4247.