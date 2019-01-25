Burglary suspect crashes, briefly closing 118 Freeway, before fleeing on foot into Porter Ranch

Police were searching Friday afternoon for a burglary suspect who led officers on a highway pursuit and then crashed into another vehicle.
The westbound pursuit on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch began about 1:20 p.m., LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez said.
The suspect crashed into another vehicle near Tampa Avenue, then fled on foot, Ramirez said. He did not know whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Police set up a perimeter in the area and were searching for the suspect. Ramirez said the driver was described only as black man in his 30s who was wearing a black sweatshirt and dark jeans.
The 118 was closed briefly but reopened about 2 p.m. Both on- and off-ramps at Tampa Avenue remain closed, California Highway Patrol spokesman Robert Parsons said.