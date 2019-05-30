‘Police Scorecard’ raises questions about use of force and accountability in California

“If you start reading and analyzing the use-of-force reports … I think the public will get a real, better sense as to why the use of force was upheld. I’ve always had an issue with the idea that just because the complaint wasn’t sustained, ‘Oh, there’s a cover-up,’” he said. “I’ve never experienced it on that kind of scale. As you know, many times it’s he said, she said, and typically the tie goes to the officer.”