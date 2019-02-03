Scattered showers continue across Southern California, as the latest winter storm moves through the region

Scattered showers continued across Southern California early Sunday and flash flood warnings remained in effect in some burn areas, but forecasters said the latest winter storm to hit the region was expected to ease up over the next few days.
“The worst has already happened,” said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The storm, the second in a series forecast to strike the area, moved into Santa Barbara County on Saturday with intense bursts of rain and wind that topped 80 mph. Though the storm tapered off in the evening, it picked up again early Sunday, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph and overnight rainfall totals of up to 3 inches.
Spotty showers were expected throughout the day as the storm continued to move east. Flash-flood warnings remained in effect in some parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Orange and Riverside counties early Sunday.
Highway 101, which was closed in both directions in Montecito on Saturday morning due to mudflows, was reopened to traffic Saturday night, Caltrans officials said.
Pacific Coast Highway, however, remained closed in both directions near Yerba Buena Road early Sunday due to a mudslide that covered a portion of the northbound lanes, officials said. No homes were affected, and road crews were busy clearing the mud, which in some areas was up to 3 feet deep.
Early Saturday, a Ventura County sheriff’s search-and-rescue team member was killed and three other team members were injured in a crash on rain-slicked Interstate 5 near Gorman in northern Los Angeles County, officials said. The group was on its way to Mt. Pinos for a training exercise when they saw a crash on the freeway and stopped to help.
“While they were assisting people, a vehicle plowed into the scene,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow said. “They stopped to help people because that’s what they do. This is another tough day for us.”
At least six other people were hurt and taken to hospitals.
The victim, Jeff Dye, was a volunteer with the Fillmore Mountain Search and Rescue Team, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Stewart said a third storm would move into the Los Angeles region on Monday but will not be as intense as the previous ones. Up to 1 inch of rain is expected through Tuesday before the region returns to dry weather.
The storm was forecast to dump up to 7 inches of rain in mountain areas, and the weather service warned of possible heavy snow in mountain passes.
In Malibu Saturday afternoon, Caltrans crews worked to clear the highway of mud up to 3-feet deep south of County Line Beach. A RV camper parked along the side of PCH became submerged in mud and surrounded by tree branches.
Ventura County Fire Capt. Joe Dullam said the highway was also covered in two spots near Deer Creek Road that have been problematic in recent storms, including one area where several vehicles became stuck in early January.
“This is pretty much what we expected,” Dullam said.
Don Burpee said it’s not the first time the neighborhood has seen mud wash down from the nearby hillside that burned in the Woolsey fire. But Saturday’s mudslide was the largest, the Malibu resident said.
“Sure, you worry about it. You do what you can,” Burpee said. “But there is kind of a limit to what you can do.”