2 California Supreme Court justices say the state’s death penalty system doesn’t work

Two weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a moratorium on executions, two justices on the state’s highest court called California’s death penalty “an expensive and dysfunctional system” that delivers neither justice nor timely closure.
The California Supreme Court justices decried the state’s administration of the death penalty in a concurrence to a unanimous decision upholding a death sentence of a man who killed and robbed an elderly couple in the Central Valley more than two decades ago.
The case was the first death penalty decision issued by the court since Newsom announced the moratorium.
Justice Goodwin Liu, joined by Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, both appointed by former Gov. Jerry Brown, reiterated the evidence Newsom cited when he announced the moratorium.
The capital sentence the court upheld Thursday “does not alter a fundamental reality,” Liu wrote.
“A death sentence in California has only a remote possibility of ever being carried out,” he said. “As leaders of the judiciary have long observed, the death penalty presents serious challenges for the fair and efficient administration of justice. For decades, those challenges have not been meaningfully addressed.”
The two justices also said that Proposition 66, passed by voters in 2016 to speed up executions, will not resolve the problem because it did not provide additional funding.
“In the meantime, the judiciary will continue to do its duty under the law, leaving it to the voters and our elected representatives to decide whether California should double down on the current system or chart a new course,” Liu and Cuéllar wrote.
This article will be updated.