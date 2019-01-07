Millions of tons of Camp fire debris needs to go somewhere — but no one wants it

But such assurances are not enough for Oroville resident and local environmental activist Bill Bynum. Through his work with the Butte Environmental Council, he’s raised concerns about the possible health effects of two large fires at the Koppers site, one in 1963 and another in 1987. According to the county, the fires may have caused an airborne release of dioxins. Those chemical compounds are known to cause cancer as well as reproductive and developmental problems.