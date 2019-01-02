LAPD announces arrest in rash of celebrity break-ins and recovery of a cache of stolen goods

Los Angeles detectives have arrested at least one person and recovered a cache of boosted items tied to a string of celebrity break-ins that have targeted actors, musicians and athletes in recent years, investigators said Wednesday.
In the last two years, break-ins have occurred at the homes of singer Alanis Morissette, ex-Lakers guard Nick Young, recently traded Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and hip-hop star Nicki Minaj. The hauls from each were substantial, with the jewelry carried out of Morissette’s home in February 2017 valued at $2 million.
In November, 13 men with alleged ties to a South Los Angeles set of the Crips street gang were charged in a series of burglaries that dated back to at least October 2017. At least 10 were in custody at the time, and prosecutors said they think the suspects may be responsible for additional crimes in Pasadena, Santa Monica and other cities with affluent neighborhoods.
In some of those cases, investigators said, the robbers monitored celebrities’ social media posts to determine when they would be out of town.
Puig’s house was broken into while he was at spring training with the Dodgers in 2017. Burglars struck again about an hour after the Dodgers lost Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, with officers responding to another burglar alarm at Puig’s Encino home. Officers found a smashed window and items missing.
Young’s house was hit when he was attending the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Last year, a break-in occurred at the home of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods while the team played host to the Minnesota Vikings.