Second executive at L.A. charter schools network Celerity charged with conspiracy, making false statements

In court papers, McFarlane admitted that she relied on public money meant for the charter schools network to underwrite her personal life and launch a charter school in Columbus. Her plea agreement outlined how the organization’s credit card paid for $3,347 of goods from Salvatore Ferragamo in Beverly Hills, $914 at the Arroyo Chop House in Pasadena, and $7,742 for round-trip airfare to Washington for President Obama’s 2013 inauguration.