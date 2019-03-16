Suspect sought after gun scare that closed Century City mall and panicked shoppers

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect in connection with an incident that triggered panic among shoppers and forced the evacuation of the Westfield Century City mall on Friday following reports of a man with a gun and a suspicious package.
Police released a surveillance camera photo on social media of the suspect, described as 20 to 25 years old, 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 and 130 to 150 pounds. The man in the photograph is wearing a blue and white sweatshirt with a white headband.
The LAPD tweet said the man is wanted on possible arson and assault charges. “He is considered armed & dangerous. If seen, do not approach & call 911,” the posting stated. Anyone with information can also call (213) 486-7260.
The mall was reopened Friday evening after police failed to locate a gunman and determined that a suspicious package did not contain an explosive, police said.
Police responded to initial reports of a man with a gun inside the mall’s Amazon store about 12:40 p.m., LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said. Chaos broke out as some shoppers ran outside while others sheltered inside stores, some believing there was an active shooter in the mall.
“We are on lockdown sitting quietly waiting for more information,” said Giselle Abcarian, who was at the Zara store. “We saw a bunch of people running and panicked, so we ran to the closest safe place.”
Some shoppers who were ordered to shelter in place were allowed to evacuate several hours later. Among those trapped in the mall was former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
“I’m in Los Angeles to film an interview with @billmaher tonight,” he tweeted. “Stopped by the mall to pick something up and a reported active shooter situation ensued. I’m currently in a secure location.”
Authorities later said that there was no evidence of a shooting or any victims and that the Los Angles Police Department’s bomb squad determined that a suspicious package inside the Amazon store was not an explosive. There were reports that the package may have been set on fire.
Initially, offices and businesses near the mall were placed on lockdown, including tenants of 1901 Avenue of the Stars, according to an email sent to tenants. Clementine Catering and Cafe, across the street from the mall, was one of the affected businesses, employee Katie Kelley said.
“We did have some mall employees and patrons come over because they couldn’t get into the mall,” she said.
An employee at the cafe called police, who instructed staff to lock their doors. The business was on lockdown for about 30 minutes and given the OK to open about 2 p.m., Kelley said.
The mall is one of the most upscale retail centers in Los Angeles. It recently wrapped up a $1-billion renovation.