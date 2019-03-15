Century City mall evacuated amid reports of gunman, fire, suspicious package

The Westfield Century City mall was evacuated Friday amid reports of a man with a gun inside, officials said.
Shoppers ran from stores as word spread through the upscale shopping area that there was a security threat. Some people are locked inside stores awaiting instructions from police.
“We are on lockdown sitting quietly waiting for more information,” said Giselle Abcarian, who was at the Zara store. “We saw a bunch of people running and panicked, so we ran to the closest safe place.”
Police responded to a radio call about a man with a gun at an unknown location inside the mall at 12:42 p.m., Los Angeles Police Officer Jeff Lee said.
An office building at 1901 Avenue of the Stars next to the mall is on lockdown, according to an email sent to tenants.
Police said they have found no evidence of shots fired and are still looking for a suspect.
“Nothing has been confirmed,” Lee said. “We’re trying to resolve the situation.”
Deputy Chief Horace Frank, the Los Angeles Police Department’s head of counterterrorism, said there are reports that a man inside the Amazon store may have attempted to set a package on fire.
The LAPD’s bomb squad is responding to the scene to ensure there is no threat.
The incident comes hours after a mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The mall is one of the most upscale in Los Angeles. It recently went through a $1-billion renovation.