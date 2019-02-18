Chatsworth car crash leaves two dead and 13-year-old girl on life support

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a multivehicle crash in Chatsworth on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
The collision at the intersection of De Soto Avenue and Plummer Street was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, both in the same Toyota Avalon, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 13-year-old girl in the backseat of the Avalon was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and was on life support Sunday night, L.A. Police Sgt. Mike Zaboski said. A man in his 30s was extricated from an Infiniti and also taken to a hospital.
The cause of the crash was still unknown Sunday night, Zaboski said, but a witness told authorities that a third vehicle driving southbound on De Soto Avenue may have been involved.