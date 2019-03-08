Chino police officer arrested in human trafficking investigation involving a teenager

A Chino police sergeant was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having sex with a minor and soliciting prostitution, according to the Roseville Police Department.
Jason Bemowski, 38, was arrested at a Chino police station and released on bail later in the day, according to inmate records. His arrest is part of a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.
Roseville police also arrested Anthony Harrison, 24, on suspicion of pimping and pandering as well as human trafficking, authorities said. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
The incidents took place at a home while Bemowski, a 16-year veteran officer, was off-duty, police said.
Bemowski has been placed on paid administrative leave, the Chino Police Department said.
“This is a sad day for our department,” Chief Karen Comstock said in a news release. “These allegations are very serious, and if they are determined to be true, I want to assure the public and the members of our department that I will not tolerate this conduct.”
Roseville police are still investigating. Anyone with information can call (916) 774-5000.